Romania's Liberals schedule Congress for September 25

Romania's Liberals schedule Congress for September 25. The National Liberal Party (PNL) president, Ludovic Orban, announced that the proposed date for the party's Congress is September 25, and the total number of delegates will be 5,000, Digi24 reported. So far, only Ludovic Orban has publicly announced his candidacy, aiming for a new term as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]