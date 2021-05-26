Romanian Post reaches lucrative partnership with classified platform OLX
The Romanian national mail service Posta Romana (Romanian Post) has concluded a partnership with classified platform OLX Romania, under which buyers will be able to opt for the delivery of products through Posta Romana at a preferential rate up to 44% lower compared to the standard costs. So (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]