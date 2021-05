Kastamonu Romania Revenue Rises 19% to RON194M in Q1

Kastamonu Romania Revenue Rises 19% to RON194M in Q1. Wood processing company Kastamonu Romania (formerly Prolemn) held by Turkey's Kastamonu Entegre, posted RON194.3 million (about EUR40 million) revenue in the first quarter, an increase of more than 19% on the year-ago period, ZF has found from the data the company (...)