Parliament ratifies Council Decision amending EURATOM TreatyThe joint Parliament plenum adopted today by a vote of 378 to 2 and three abstentions the bill on the ratification of the Council Decision amending the EURATOM Treaty.
The scope of the bill is the ratification of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the system of own (...)