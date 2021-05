SeedBlink aims for €3 million in Series A funding to expand into Europe

SeedBlink aims for €3 million in Series A funding to expand into Europe. The platform intends to list at least 150 startups and attract 30,000 individual investors by the end of 2022 The round will be opened to investors on May 27th, at 10:00 AM Pre-money assessment: 12 million euro EU expansion from Q4 2021 15 million euro obtained by startups through SeedBlink...