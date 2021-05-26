BSTDB funds energy efficiency upgrade of Romanian households by providing a loan of up to EUR 10 million to Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance



The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is providing a loan of up to EUR 10 million to Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, to finance energy improvements and resource efficiency of residential buildings in Romania. The three-year facility will be on-lent to Romanian homeowners to invest in (...)