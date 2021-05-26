ForMin Aurescu received Italian Ambassador Giungi , discussed “remarkable” levels of cooperation during pandemic

ForMin Aurescu received Italian Ambassador Giungi , discussed “remarkable” levels of cooperation during pandemic. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Tuesday received Marco Giungi, the Ambassador of the Italian Republic, in a farewell visit, the two officials appreciating the fact that, despite the multiple challenges and restrictions caused by the pandemic, bilateral economic and sectoral (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]