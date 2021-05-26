 
Romaniapress.com

May 26, 2021

'Iesirea trenurilor din gara' to premiere in Romanian cinemas on June 18
May 26, 2021

'Iesirea trenurilor din gara' to premiere in Romanian cinemas on June 18.

The documentary "Iesirea trenurilor din gara" (The Exit of the Trains), directed by Radu Jude and historian Adrian Cioflanca, will premiere in Romanian cinemas on June 18.   "The exit of the Trains" is a documentary essay composed entirely of archive photographs and documents of the Iasi Pogrom of June 1941. The first part of the film consists of photographs of the victims, accompanied by voices who recite the documents related to their fate in the massacre. The second part, shorter, is a montage of the remaining photographs of the actual massacre, some of them unique.   The premiere will mark the 80th anniversary of the Iasi Pogrom, one of the most violent massacres in the history of Jews in Romania, the statement said. The film will have a preview in Iasi, during the Moldova Film Festival (June 2-6), being screened in the Contemporary Masters section. The event is scheduled for June 5, 19:00hrs, at Cub TNI, and will take place in the presence of director Cioflanca. Script and direction are by Radu Jude and Adrian Cioflanca, soundtrack by Dana Bunescu, and editing by Catalin Cristutiu. Producers are Ada Solomon, Carla Fotea and Radu Jude, and Adrian Cioflanca is an associated producer. The documentary, which had its world premiere in 2020 at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it was selected to run in the Forum competition section, will be distributed by microMULTILATERAL with support from Romania's National Filmmaking Centre. "The Exit of the Trains" is a microFILM and nomada.solo production. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)   Photo source: (c) www.imdb.com 

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Deputy PM Barna: New pension law in the works to correlate retirement age with life expectancy Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-chairman Dan Barna said that a new pension law is in the works at the Labor Ministry, as the system requires certain changes in order to remain "sustainable" and cope with enhanced pressure as Romania's baby-boom generation born between the (...)

Parliament ratifies Council Decision amending EURATOM Treaty The joint Parliament plenum adopted on Wednesday by a vote of 378 to 2 and three abstentions the bill on the ratification of the Council Decision amending the EURATOM Treaty. According to Agerpres, the scope of the bill is the ratification of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 (...)

PNRR/Orban: PSD experts had access to documents; heard a lot of nonsense from Opposition Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Wednesday, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) experts had access to the "main" documents of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "I would like to provide the media with the correct information according (...)

Alka Targets RON260M Sales in 2021 after Production Capacity Boost Alka Trading, which manufactures Alfers wafers and Toortitzi crackers, had a turnover of RON231.5 million in 2020, up 2% on the year, and targets 12% growth in sales this year, to RON260 million.

PM Citu presents the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in Parliament: It's a different plan, besides the investment component, it includes reforms The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was elaborated at the level of the EU following the economic crisis provoked by the COVID pandemic, a different plan, because, besides the investment component, it includes reforms assumed by each country, said, on Wednesday, in Parliament, Prime (...)

Shell Romania Set to Start Operations, Rents Offices at Mindspace Shell Romania, the local subsidiary of oil group Shell, returning to the local market after 15 years, has adopted flexible work spaces from Mindspace for its local team instead of leasing traditional office spaces for five to seven (...)

Parliament ratifies Council Decision amending EURATOM Treaty The joint Parliament plenum adopted today by a vote of 378 to 2 and three abstentions the bill on the ratification of the Council Decision amending the EURATOM Treaty. The scope of the bill is the ratification of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the system of own (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |