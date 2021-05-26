Vaccination marathon, from Friday till Sunday, at ANMCS headquarters

Vaccination marathon, from Friday till Sunday, at ANMCS headquarters. A vaccination marathon will be organized, between May 28-30, at the headquarters of the National Authority for Quality Management in Health (ANMCS), headquartered in Splaiul Independentei nr. 202 A, Sector 6. Anyone will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without scheduling, the authority said in a statement. The Pfizer-BioNTech serum will be administered during the marathon. For persons who have not yet reached the age of 18, but who wish to be vaccinated, the written consent of a parent or legal guardian is required. The event starts on Friday, at 8:00 am, and will take place non-stop, until Sunday, at 8:00 pm. The organiser is ANMCS, in partnership with the Capital City Hall and the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration (ASSMB), with the support of the Bucharest Public Health Directorate (DSPMB). The doctors and nurses who will ensure, as volunteers, the good development of the Vaccination Marathon come entirely from the hospitals and school medical offices managed by ASSMB, the same source mentions. "The initiative of ANMCS, the only central public authority for standardization and evaluation of medical services, supports the efforts of the Romanian Government to limit the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic," the statement said.