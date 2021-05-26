Police conduct searches in Bucharest City, counties of Ilfov, Prahova related to blackmail, violent debt collection

Police conduct searches in Bucharest City, counties of Ilfov, Prahova related to blackmail, violent debt collection. The Bucharest Police under the coordination of Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), are executing today 17 search warrants and 16 arrest warrants, in Bucharest City and the counties of Ilfov and Prahova in a criminal case related to the commission of forming an organised criminal group, blackmail and abuse of office. Police sources told AGERPRES that the searches are taking place at people known to be part of the Camataru Clan. According to a Bucharest Police press statement, since late 2020 the activity of an organised criminal group has been documented, whose members would have committed blackmail crimes, consisting in collecting debt from various business operators up to 500,000 euros, through the use of threats and violence. The people will be taken for hearings to the DIICOT headquarters. The investigations are being continued by DIICOT and the Bucharest Police. Conducting the operation are police officers from the Violent Crime Rings Service, with support from the Criminal Investigation Service and the Special Intervention Brigade of the Romanian Gendarmerie. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]