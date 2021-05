Sportisimo Launches New Store Concept In Romania, Reaches 35 Units Locally

Sportisimo Launches New Store Concept In Romania, Reaches 35 Units Locally. Czech sporting goods retailer Sportisimo, which has been operating on the local market for three years, has chosen the Mega Mall shopping center in capital Bucharest to launch a new store concept on the Romanian market, after inaugurating it in Prague and Sofia, in October (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]