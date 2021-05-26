Deloitte Romania assisted AAylex Group in the acquisition of the feed, one-day chickens and hatching eggs producer Banvit Foods Romania

Deloitte Romania assisted AAylex Group in the acquisition of the feed, one-day chickens and hatching eggs producer Banvit Foods Romania. Deloitte Romania assisted AAylex Group, one of the leading players in the food industry, in the acquisition of the feed, one-day chickens and hatching eggs producer Banvit Foods Romania, owned by the homonym group in Turkey, which is part of the Brazilian group BRF, one of the largest players (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]