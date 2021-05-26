Hero doctor Catalin Denciu honored with WHO’s Director General’s Award for Global Health

Hero doctor Catalin Denciu honored with WHO’s Director General’s Award for Global Health. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned on Monday , in the speech given at the opening of the organization’s main annual assembly, the sacrificial power shown by Piatra Neamt hero doctor Catalin Denciu, as he announced that he is being honored with (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]