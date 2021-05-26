Metropolitan Life appoints Cosmin Vlad as Operations Director of the life insurance company, in Romania

Metropolitan Life announces the appointment of Cosmin Vlad as Chief Operating Officer of the life insurance company in Romania, starting June 1st, 2021. Cosmin Vlad will take over this position from Mihai Coca-Cozma, who successfully headed the Operations Department of the life insurance (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]