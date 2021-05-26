PM Citu to present in the Parliament the National Recovery and Resilience Plan

PM Citu to present in the Parliament the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Prime Minister Florin Citu will present, on Wednesday, in the Parliament, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The two Chambers will convene in joint plenary session starting with 13:00 hrs. Subsequently, parliamentarians must vote to ratify the EURATOM Decision, in order to