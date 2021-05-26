Gefco strengthens and expands its cooperation with Groupe Renault and its brand Dacia in Romania



Gefco strengthens and expands its cooperation with Groupe Renault and its brand Dacia in Romania.

GEFCO, a global multimodal supply chain expert and leading provider of automotive logistics in Europe, signs agreements with Groupe Renault and DACIA to extend the logistic cooperation in Romania that has started in 2005 and never ceased developing since. At the beginning on 2021, GEFCO and (...)