Safetech Innovations reports 4.4 million lei turnover and 284 thousand lei in net profit in Q1 2021

Safetech Innovations reports 4.4 million lei turnover and 284 thousand lei in net profit in Q1 2021. Safetech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported in the first three months of 2021 operating revenues of 6.5 million lei (+162%), turnover of 4.4 million lei (+116%) and a net profit of 284 thousand lei (+190%). The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]