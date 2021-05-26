Small wooden church in Romania wins top European prize for cultural heritage

Small wooden church in Romania wins top European prize for cultural heritage. The restored Wooden Church of Ursi Village, in Romania's Valcea county, is one of the 2021 winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards - the EU prize for cultural heritage funded by the Creative Europe programme. The Romanian project is among the winners of the Conservation