May 26, 2021

Regina Maria study: COVID-19 vaccines still highly effective three months after the first dose
May 26, 2021

Regina Maria study: COVID-19 vaccines still highly effective three months after the first dose.

A study by Romanian private medical services provider Regina Maria found that COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective three months after the first dose, although the level of vaccine-induced antibodies drops, on average, by 66%. Regina Maria announced on May 26 the results of the second (...)

Deputy PM Barna: New pension law in the works to correlate retirement age with life expectancy Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-chairman Dan Barna said that a new pension law is in the works at the Labor Ministry, as the system requires certain changes in order to remain "sustainable" and cope with enhanced pressure as Romania's baby-boom generation born between the (...)

Parliament ratifies Council Decision amending EURATOM Treaty The joint Parliament plenum adopted on Wednesday by a vote of 378 to 2 and three abstentions the bill on the ratification of the Council Decision amending the EURATOM Treaty. According to Agerpres, the scope of the bill is the ratification of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 (...)

PNRR/Orban: PSD experts had access to documents; heard a lot of nonsense from Opposition Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Wednesday, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) experts had access to the "main" documents of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "I would like to provide the media with the correct information according (...)

Alka Targets RON260M Sales in 2021 after Production Capacity Boost Alka Trading, which manufactures Alfers wafers and Toortitzi crackers, had a turnover of RON231.5 million in 2020, up 2% on the year, and targets 12% growth in sales this year, to RON260 million.

PM Citu presents the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in Parliament: It's a different plan, besides the investment component, it includes reforms The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was elaborated at the level of the EU following the economic crisis provoked by the COVID pandemic, a different plan, because, besides the investment component, it includes reforms assumed by each country, said, on Wednesday, in Parliament, Prime (...)

Shell Romania Set to Start Operations, Rents Offices at Mindspace Shell Romania, the local subsidiary of oil group Shell, returning to the local market after 15 years, has adopted flexible work spaces from Mindspace for its local team instead of leasing traditional office spaces for five to seven (...)

