Regina Maria study: COVID-19 vaccines still highly effective three months after the first dose
May 26, 2021
Regina Maria study: COVID-19 vaccines still highly effective three months after the first dose.
A study by Romanian private medical services provider Regina Maria found that COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective three months after the first dose, although the level of vaccine-induced antibodies drops, on average, by 66%. Regina Maria announced on May 26 the results of the second (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]