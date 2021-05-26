 
Ciolacu: PSD delivered Romania from IMF loans, current Government to bring them back.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) delivered Romania from the IMF loans, and the current the National Liberal Party - Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (PNL - USR PLUS) Government will bring them back to the country, PSD leadeer Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday, adding that the government is using the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to justify "austerity and future agreement with the IMF". "Mr. Citu, this time you had nowhere to run. Outside, farmers are waiting for you to tell them why agriculture receives zero euros through the PNRR. (...) It is a great shame that the Prime Minister of Romania must be forced to come to Parliament to present a plan that will influence Romania for the next 5 years. (...) Until the last moment you wanted to hide from the Romanians the truth behind the PNRR and not even today have you made public the plan for all Romanians. (...) Do you even know what you are backing in this plan, honorable PNL Members of Parliament? Mr. Orban [PNL chairman], have you seen this plan? (...) Mr. Barna [Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chairman of the USR PLUS alliance], how many relatives do you have on the waiting list for the PNRR projects? Everything the PSD has asked of you was transparency, decentralization and concrete support for Romanian companies. (...) PSD delivered Romania from the IMF loans, and the current PNL - USR PLUS Government will bring them back to the country. You are using the PNRR to justify your austerity and future agreement with the IMF. This is where you will get," Ciolacu said in Parliament's plenary session. He added that none of the austerity measures promoted by the Government will receive the PSD vote in Parliament. The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies convened on Wednesday, in a joint session, for the presentation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and for the ratification of the EURATOM Treaty. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)

