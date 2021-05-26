AGERPRES National News Agency, awarded by CFA Romania

AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency has been designated by CFA Romania as the News Agency of the Year 2020. CFA Society Romania organized on Wednesday the award ceremony for the Mass Media Awards. "The financial media is a very important stakeholder in the capital market. The financial media contributes a lot to what we all want for the development of the capital market, namely the promotion of the values of financial education, the promotion of the way we have to operate in this financial market, of the manner in which we need to financially plan our lives. I believe that the media play a very important role in this mission of financial education and I welcome once again this initiative that CFA Romania has by offering these awards," Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said. Photo: (c) Silviu Matei/ AGERPRES FOTO According to CFA Romania, AGERPRES is the news agency that presents the information equidistantly, being the main source of propagation in the media of economic and financial news. Along with AGERPRES, CFA Romania also granted an award for the journalist of the year 2020, to Liviu Popescu, editor at Ziarul Financiar, and an award for the online publication of the year 2020, which went to Financial Intelligence. The organization has been awarding prizes for the media for five years.