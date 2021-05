Increased Sales Volumes In Electro-IT&C Sector Boosts NOD’s Turnover By 30% To Over RON1.76B In 2020

Network One Distribution (NOD), one of the top ten entrepreneurial companies in Romania and leader on the Romanian IT&C distribution market, saw a 30% increase in turnover in 2020, to RON1.76 billion.