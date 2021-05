Maschio Gaspardo’s Romanian Factory Ends 2020 With EUR44.1M Turnover, EUR2.3M Net Profit

Maschio Gaspardo’s Romanian Factory Ends 2020 With EUR44.1M Turnover, EUR2.3M Net Profit. The Romanian factory in Chisineu Cris of Italian farm machinery producer Maschio Gaspardo had a turnover of EUR44.1 million and a net profit of EUR2.3 million in 2020, per data announced by the group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]