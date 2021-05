British American Tobacco Turnover Grows 5.8% in 2020, to RON11.3B

British American Tobacco Turnover Grows 5.8% in 2020, to RON11.3B. British American Tobacco (Romania) Trading, BAT group's biggest company locally, had a turnover of RON11.3 billion in 2020, 5.8% higher than in 2019, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]