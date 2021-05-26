Parliament ratifies Council Decision amending EURATOM Treaty

The joint Parliament plenum adopted today by a vote of 378 to 2 and three abstentions the bill on the ratification of the Council Decision amending the EURATOM Treaty. The scope of the bill is the ratification of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the system of own resources of the European Union and repealing Decision 2014/335/EU, Euratom, adopted in Brussels. The new decision on the EU's own resources system (2020/2053) came in force on 1 January 2021 and will only apply after its ratification by all member states. Its provisions are directly applicable to the member states, without the need for their transposition into national law. Following ratification of the new decision, the European Commission will recalculate the member states' contributions for the period from 1 January 2021 to the date of entry into force. According to the letter for the ratification of the EU budget for 2021, Romania's contribution for 2021 amounts to 2,356,894,717 euros (approximately 11,548,784,113 lei). For the next 5 years, Romania's estimated average contribution stands at 2,659,127,447 euros, and the average over the entire period of the 2021 - 2027 multiannual financial framework is of approximately 2,701,895,847 euros, specifies the report of the Budget-finance Parliamentary Committees. President Klaus Iohannis signed on February 15 the decree for the ratification by Parliament of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the system of the European Union's own resources and repealing Decision 2014/335/EU, Euratom, adopted in Brussels.