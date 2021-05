Alka Targets RON260M Sales in 2021 after Production Capacity Boost

Alka Targets RON260M Sales in 2021 after Production Capacity Boost. Alka Trading, which manufactures Alfers wafers and Toortitzi crackers, had a turnover of RON231.5 million in 2020, up 2% on the year, and targets 12% growth in sales this year, to RON260 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]