Drula: This summer, we will have 12 pairs of Sun Trains on the Bucharest - Constanta route



A number of 12 pairs of InterRegio trains from CFR Passengers will be running this summer on the Bucharest - Constanta route, to which there will be added seven pairs of trains from the private operators Softrans, Regio Passengers, Transferoviar Passengers and Astra Trans Carpatic, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Catalin Drula announced on Thursday on Facebook. "We start the day with a visit to the rehabilitation works of the bridges on the A2 at Cernavoda. The fastest (150 km/h) and comfortable means of transport in this connection: the IR 1581 train. This summer, we will have 12 pairs of InterRegio trains from CFR Passengers on the Bucharest-Constanta (Sun Trains) route, to which are added seven more pairs of trains from the private operators Softrans, Regio Passengers, Transferoviar Passengers and Astra Trans Carpatic. We know that there is a lot to do for the railways, decades of delay. But, in some respects, the train is now a decent, fast and environmentally-friendly alternative," Drula wrote. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)