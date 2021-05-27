Paint Maker Köber Expects 5% Rise in Revenue, Earmarks RON12M for Investments in 2021

Paint Maker Köber Expects 5% Rise in Revenue, Earmarks RON12M for Investments in 2021. Paint and coatings manufacturer Köber, held by the family by the same name in Piatra Neamt, has budgeted growth of 5% in revenue this year, which means the revenue should reach RON418 million at the end of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]