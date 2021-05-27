Cargus Revenue Up 8% To RON494M, Investments At Nearly RON59M In 2020

Cargus Revenue Up 8% To RON494M, Investments At Nearly RON59M In 2020. Parcel delivery company Cargus reported 8% higher revenue, of RON494 million, in 2020, compared with RON454 million in 2019. The increase in revenue was triggered by the advance of online commerce against the backdrop of the Covid-19 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]