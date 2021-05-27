Altex Turnover Grows 24% To Over EUR1B In 2020

Altex Turnover Grows 24% To Over EUR1B In 2020. Altex, Romania's leading electronics retailer, ended 2020 with a turnover of over RON5 billion (over EUR1 billion) after a 24% increase which was twice as fast as the growth of the entire profile market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]