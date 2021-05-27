Ciolacu: PSD to submit motion of no confidence on June 14

Ciolacu: PSD to submit motion of no confidence on June 14. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will submit a motion of no confidence on June 14, the party’s leader, Marcel Ciolacu, announced in the plenary session of Parliament on Wednesday. “Today, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was not presented in Parliament’s plenary. (…) The PSD’s response is (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]