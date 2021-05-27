Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 307; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 307; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,000. As many as 307 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 31,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Thursday, 1,076,840 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,036,646 were declared cured. To date, 7,837,772 RT-PCR tests and 1,134,709 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 20,816 RT-PCR tests were performed (11,325 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,491 on request) and 10,334 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 110 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]