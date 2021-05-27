PM Citu features in video presenting benefits of vaccination, challenging ministers to follow suit

PM Citu features in video presenting benefits of vaccination, challenging ministers to follow suit. On Thursday, Prime Minister Florin Citu unveiled a video highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination that he will publish on his Facebook page, mentioning that he is also challenging the other members of his Cabinet to do the same. The clarifications were made on Thursday at the Government House ahead of the beginning of the release of a public information campaign regarding the vaccination against COVID-19. "In order for you to understand that I, as the prime minister, also wanted to show Romanians what the vaccine means to me ... It is not a video that will be broadcast on national TV, it will only be on my page, but I also joined this campaign so that all Romanians understand what I missed during this time. (...) It will not be on TV, it will only be on my Facebook page, but I also joined this campaign. I have challenged my colleagues, the leaders of the coalition, and I am extending this challenge to all Romanians. Everyone should tell us what the vaccine contains for them. And regarding my colleagues, I know that we have some unique videos, you will see them in the coming days. Each minister will post a video on his or her personal page," Citu said. In the video, the prime minister appears in a cafe at a table. He talks about the benefits of immunisation and urges ministers to publish similar videos. "What does the vaccine contain? Normalcy. Being able to drink my coffee with my friends here inside. Not being dependent on the mask anymore; being able to go to concerts, to the beach, without worries. But especially being able to see my family safe," he says. The information campaign released on Thursday will contain 11 videos to be broadcast in the media, including both videos of a general message and videos intended for certain target audiences. The prime minister mentioned that these videos will be broadcast on radio, TV and online for at least six months. Citu added that this communication campaign is carried out free of charge by the government, with support from UNICEF. "The government did not pay for the creative design or the production part - they have been donated. It did no pay for the media part either, because it is a public information campaign of national interest," the prime minister said. He called on TV and radio stations and digital media to support the campaign. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]