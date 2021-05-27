Prospectiuni Switches To RON8M Loss In 1Q/2021 Vs RON9.9M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period

Prospectiuni Switches To RON8M Loss In 1Q/2021 Vs RON9.9M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period. Romanian oil and gas geophysical surveyor Prospectiuni Bucuresti (PRSN.RO) on Thursday reported a loss of RON8.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, from a net profit of RON9.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, and its turnover plunged 78% to RON14.8 million in the first three months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]