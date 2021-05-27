eMAG Marketplace Grows 80% in Past Year, Reaches 36,000 Sellers

Online commerce platform eMAG Marketplace grew 80% in the past year and reached over 36,000 SMEs selling their products in Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary, online retailer eMAG said in a statement Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]