Lithuanian independent hotel operator Apex Alliance group, which owns and operates four hotels in Bucharest, announces its most extensive project in Romania, The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection. Following a stunning restoration, the former bank is set to open as a magnificent 217-guestroom hotel this Summer, representing a EUR 42 million investment.