Crowdfunding Platform SeedBlink Raises EUR3M Series A Financing on Its Own Platform. SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT start-ups, has raised EUR3 million in a Series A financing round on its own platform, of which EUR1.1 million raised from crowd-investing, double its target. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]