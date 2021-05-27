Lockdown Period Boosted Alfredo Seafood's Online Sales to EUR100,000

Online sales of fish and seafood brand Alfredo Seafood, owned by Cristian Darmanescu, totaled EUR100,000 in 2020, boosted by a two-month lockdown period and travel restrictions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]