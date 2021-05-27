Paval Holding Buys 2.5% In Cemacon Cluj In RON5.1M Transaction

Paval Holding Buys 2.5% In Cemacon Cluj In RON5.1M Transaction. Paval Holding SRL, the investment vehicle owned by Adrian and Dragos Paval who also own DIY retailer Dedeman, has acquired a 2.54% stake in Romanian brick maker Cemacon Cluj (CEON.RO) in a transaction worth RON5.1 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]