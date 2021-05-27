IntMin Bode: Seizure of 2,850 bullet pistols found in a truck at Isaccea Border Crossing Point

IntMin Bode: Seizure of 2,850 bullet pistols found in a truck at Isaccea Border Crossing Point. Isaccea Border Crossing Point employees found 2,850 lethal bullet pistols hidden in a truck traveling to Ukraine, a record seizure, according to a statement by the Minister of Internal Affairs (MAI), Lucian Bode. "The structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs made a record seizure of lethal firearms, namely 2,850 new bullet pistols. Thus, on Monday evening, the border police officers and the employees of the Isaccea border checkpoint, found, hidden in a truck driven by a Ukrainian citizen, the 2,850 bullet pistols, caliber 4 and 4.5 mm. The weapons were immediately seized for confiscation," Lucian Bode said on Thursday in a statement at the ministry's headquarters. He pointed out that in the last three days, at the national level, the structures of the Ministry of Interior have carried out 3,264 actions, of which 43 are large-scale. "As many as 43 national or international fugitives were found and 349 perpetrators were caught in flagrante. Also, 29,048 sanctions, amounting to 9.6 million lei, were enforced, and goods worth two million lei were seized," Bode added. The Border Police denied entry on the territory of Romania of 424 migrants and, through specific measures, the entry into the country of 35 tons of waste was prohibited.