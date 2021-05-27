Romania's Budget Gap at 1.81% of GDP in Jan-Apr

Romania's Budget Gap at 1.81% of GDP in Jan-Apr. Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON20.7 billion in January-April, or 1.81% of the gross domestic product, lower compared with RON26.8 billion, or 2.54% of GDP, in the same period last year, when the economy was mostly shut down by the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]