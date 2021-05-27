Regina Maria's Ponderas Hospital Posts RON184M Turnover in 2020

Regina Maria's Ponderas Hospital Posts RON184M Turnover in 2020. Delta Healthcare, the company that operates the Ponderas private hospital in Bucharest, part of the Regina Maria medical services network, had a turnover of RON184 million in 2020, up 6% on the year, public data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]