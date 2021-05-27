Kazakh–Romanian Energy Fund Starts Construction of New Cogeneration Plant at Petromidia

The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund has launched the construction of a cogeneration plant on the Petromidia platform, an investment amounting to around $148 million, it said in a press release Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]