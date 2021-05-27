PM Citu: From June 1, number of participants in cultural, artistic, entertainment activities in open spaces increases to 1,000

PM Citu: From June 1, number of participants in cultural, artistic, entertainment activities in open spaces increases to 1,000. The Government approved the increase, from June 1, from 500 to 1,000 of the number of participants in cultural, artistic, entertainment activities carried out in open spaces, if they prove that they are vaccinated against COVID-19, tested or having gone through the SARS-CoV-2 infection, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday. "Today we approved (...) further relaxation measures, measures that follow the good results we have in the fight against the pandemic. (...) First of all, we have increased the number of participants in cultural, artistic, entertainment activities unfolding in open spaces from 500 to 1,000. Only people who are vaccinated, tested or having gone through the infection can participate. We have created the legal framework for carrying out cultural-artistic activities in open spaces with the participation of an audience of over 1,000 people who are vaccinated," said Citu, at Victoria Palace. The number of people who can travel in groups has been increased to eight, the prime minister added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]