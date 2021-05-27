Paval Holding Made RON3.3B Profit in 2020

Paval Holding Made RON3.3B Profit in 2020. Paval Holding, the financial investment vehicle of brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval – who own DYI retail chain Dedeman, reported a net profit of RON3.3 billion in 2020, according to Confidas.ro data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]