Former Romanian Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea remains in jail

Former Romanian Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea remains in jail. The Bucharest Municipal Court (TBM) rejected the request for parole submitted by former Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, Wall-street.ro reported. The ruling comes two years after Dragnea was jailed, and he can submit another request after another three months. TBM judged an appeal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]