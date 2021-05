BCR Bonds Worth RON1B Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange May 31

BCR Bonds Worth RON1B Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange May 31. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which operates the local capital market, on Friday said the senior non-preferred bonds issued by Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), worth RON1 billion, will start trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Main Market, under the ticker symbol BCR28, on Monday (May (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]