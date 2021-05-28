Romania Launches New State Aid Scheme, With Maximum Budget Of RON3.75B, For Investment Projects

Romania's finance ministry has launched a new state aid scheme for investments of over RON500 million, aiming to attract 15 large-scale projects. The maximum budget of the state aid scheme is RON3.75 billion (EUR750 million), of which the annual amount reaches RON750 million (EUR150 million).