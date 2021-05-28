Government approves memorandum regarding agreement on loans to be borrowed from EIB

Government approves memorandum regarding agreement on loans to be borrowed from EIB. The government approved on Thursday the memorandum regarding the agreement for contracting two loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), in order to build the regional hospitals Cluj and Craiova, according to a press release of the Ministry of Finance (MF). Thus, during the Government (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]