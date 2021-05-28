Suciu Popa obtains an important victory for Bolt, a top international actor present on the Romanian ride-hailing market

Suciu Popa obtains an important victory for Bolt, a top international actor present on the Romanian ride-hailing market. Suciu Popa successfully represented Bolt and obtained the full dismissal of an unfair competition claim before the Romanian courts. The claim consisted in a class-action filed by an association of taxi drivers, several taxi companies as well multiple individual taxi drivers, aimed at banning (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]